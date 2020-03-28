CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chautauqua County announced two new cases of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus. The total number of cases for the county is now seven.

The cases included a woman in her 70s with no recent travel and a women in her 30s with no recent travel outside the country, but who has traveled to Erie County.

Epidemiologists believe these individuals had separate exposure to the virus. Both people are currently recovering at home.

Currently, the county has 21 people in mandatory quarantine (confirmed positive cases or households with a case); 38 people in precautionary quarantine (travel history to CDC level 3 country or close contact with a confirmed case); 25 people in mandatory isolation (symptomatic and waiting on a lab test); and 84 negative test results.

