ALBANY, N.Y. — In a news conference Saturday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he is moving election dates and the tax filing deadline to help New Yorkers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York State presidential primary was scheduled for April 28, but it is now being pushed back to June 23, along with the special election for NY-27.

Cuomo says the new date will link to the congressional and legislative primary elections already scheduled for June 23.

Cuomo added that given the current state of things, he doesn't think it's wise to have a lot of people in one location going out to vote.

Along with this announcement, Cuomo says New York State's tax filing deadline will be extended to July 15.

