NEW YORK — New York State Attorney General Letitia James wants New Yorkers to know about a few scams they may encounter relating to federal relief during the coronavirus.

“Scammers have been using a variety of tools to take advantage of this crisis and steal from New Yorkers,” James said. “The latest example involves scammers pretending to be from the federal government and preying on individuals who desperately need financial support right now."

James wrote in a news release what some of these scams look like, as well as how they are happening.

Scammers may use emails, texts and websites to look like they are the federal government. Some scammers may claim to be the government with a check for you. This may be a phishing scam that is attempting to get your personal or bank account information.

James added in the news release that if you are eligible for financial relief or a payment, you will receive it directly from the IRS.

You should not pay anyone who promises they can, in exchange for money, make the payment or loan come quicker. If you are eligible for relief, you will not have to pay to receive it, or pay "processing fees."

Here are a few tips the AG shared to protect yourself from scams:

Never give your personal information or financial information out to someone unless you are absolutely sure who they are.

Never open attachments or links sent from anyone who claims to be from the government. Do not reply and delete the message right away.

"I remind all New Yorkers to be vigilant and take precautions to ensure they do not fall victim to these harmful and heartless scams,” she said.

