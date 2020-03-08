Buffalo Public School parent leaders call for unity with district in reopening plans

Parent leaders and BTF president called for unity with the school district after they say they were left out of the reopening plan process.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public School parent leaders held a press conference Monday, just days after the Buffalo Public School District released a "working draft" of its return-to-school plans.

Parent leaders, along Buffalo Teacher's Federation President Phil Rumore, gathered outside of Lafayette High School to call for unity with the school district after they say they were left out of the reopening plan process.

Jessica Bauer Walker, president, BPS Community Health Worker Parent Association, said they are asking the district for an, ‘open, transparent, and accountable process that creates diversity for all families.’

The parent leaders say the district did not take working parents, multi-lingual, and special education families into consideration when forming their reopening plan. Leaders also stressed the safety for children in the community, along with the hard working professionals who come into the schools.