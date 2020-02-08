Cuomo: New York school reopening plans are start to conversations

The District Parent Coordinating Council and other parent groups will hold a news conference on Monday to voice concerns about the Buffalo Public Schools plan.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The deadline for New York school districts to submit reopening plans to the state was Friday, and on Sunday morning Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed those plans during a conference call with reporters.

He said that district reopening plans are just the beginning of conversations to come about reopening.

He stressed how important it is to have parent involvement in the plans. He added that it is key to make parents feel comfortable with allowing their children to go back to school

"It's about the parents being comfortable," he said. "Just because a school district says they are open doesn't mean the students are going to go, I can tell you that right now.

"I am talking to parents all across the state, and they are very iffy about that proposition. And it is going to depend on that school districts plan and there is going to have to be some dialogue."