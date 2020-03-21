BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday changes to City Hall, as well parking and public locations within the city of Buffalo.

City Hall is closed to the public and employees.

Employees will all be working remotely. In other city buildings, only essential employees will be working.

“Our response to the coronavirus pandemic has entered a new phase due to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s order for 100% of employees to work from home except for those delivering essential services. The state has issued guidance to help you determine if your business is considered essential," Brown said.

"These measures are necessary to help stop the community spread of the virus, which has the potential to overwhelm our health-care system if we do not take these necessary steps. It is important that we remain calm, and continue to be there for one another, just as we have been during this difficult time.”

The mayor also says the city will ease up on some parking restrictions.

• Until further notice, parking is available in all Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps free of charge, seven days a week and 24 hours a day. If residents choose to park their vehicles in a ramp, they should remove all personal belongings and lock their doors

• All on-street parking will be free of charge until further notice. Motorists may park in any legal spot in the City of Buffalo without having to pay

• Individuals should continue to leave handicap spaces available for persons with disabilities, obey instructions on street parking signs that prohibit parking, not block fire hydrants or crosswalks, and continue to follow alternate side street parking instructions for those streets where 6AM to 6 PM alternate side street parking is in effect to allow for the passage of emergency vehicles

The mayor is also closing all playgrounds and athletic fields.

• Other aspects of the parks will remain open for passive uses. However, even passive park users should maintain a distance of 6 feet between themselves and others while in the parks

• The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park remains closed

• All other gatherings in the City of Buffalo are prohibited. No exceptions

Due to the new workforce mandate, the Buffalo Employment and Training Center is temporarily suspending its employment hotline. They will work to restore those services as quickly as possible.

• Buffalo Public Schools has adjusted its breakfast and lunch meal distribution plan. Starting Monday, March 23rd, meals will be distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the same time and at the same locations they have been previously distributed from.

Mayor Brown directed the Buffalo Landmark Illumination Team (BUFFALOLIT) to light their structures red, white and blue Friday night in a show of support for those suffering from COVID-19 and to thank those who are working around-the-clock to stop the community spread of the virus, and to remind people to continue to practice social distancing.

Mayor Brown said, “As the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold, we must continue to treat each other with kindness and consideration. This could be our most defining moment as a City. We are united, we are the City of Good Neighbors. We will get through this together. We are Buffalo strong.”

