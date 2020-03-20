BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York governor Andrew Cuomo has called for 100% workforce reduction, except for essential services, in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Essential services include: shipping, media, warehousing, grocery and food production, pharmacies, healthcare providers, utilities, banks and related financial institutions.

Here is the list of essential jobs provided by the governor's office.

Essential health care operations including:

research and laboratory services

hospitals

walk-in-care health facilities

veterinary and animal health services

elder care

medical wholesale and distribution

home health care workers or aides

doctor and dentist offices

nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities

medical supplies and equipment providers

Essential infrastructure including:

utilities including power generation, fuel supply and transmission

public water and wastewater

telecommunications and data centers

airports/airlines

transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garages

Essential manufacturing including

food processing, including all foods and beverages

chemicals

medical equipment/instruments

pharmaceuticals

safety and sanitary products

telecommunications

microelectronics/semi-conductor

agriculture/farms

paper products



Essential retail including

grocery stores including all food and beverage stores

pharmacies

convenience stores

farmer’s markets

gas stations

restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)

hardware and building material stores

Essential services including:

trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal

mail and shipping services

laundromats/dry cleaning

building cleaning and maintenance

child care services

auto repair

warehouse/distribution and fulfillment

funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries

storage for essential businesses

animal shelters or animal care or management



News media

Financial Institutions including

banks

insurance

payroll

accounting



Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations including:

homeless shelters and congregate care facilities

food banks

human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support

Construction including

skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers, other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposes

Defense

defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government

Essential services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or other essential businesses including

law enforcement

fire prevention and response

building code enforcement

security

emergency management and response

building cleaners or janitors

general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor

automotive repair

disinfection

doormen

Vendors that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care and services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public including