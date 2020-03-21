BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office said Friday night that one employee with the Jail Management Division has tested positive for coronavirus, aka COVID-19.

Sheriff Timothy B. Howard said the employee was tested by a private facility and is now at home, in quarantine.

Howard said the employee was stationed in a housing area with two inmates. Since then, those inmates have been moved to separate housing units, where they will be monitored for at least 14 days by Division of Correctional Health medical staff.

The sheriff's office is working on tracing the employee's recent locations and reviewing past assignments to determine who might have been in contact with the employee.

Sheriff Howard said an update will be provided Saturday.

