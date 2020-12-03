BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here's an up-to-date list of postponements and cancellations in Buffalo and Western New York:
- Shea's Performing Arts Center and 710 Theatre have cancelled all remaining performances of Hello Dolly! and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time effective immediately.
- The annual Turn the River Green St. Patrick's Day event along the Riverwalk in Jamestown has been cancelled.
- The Buffalo Sabres Alumni Association has postponed the Alumni Wine Festival that was scheduled on Thursday, March 12.
- Plantasia, which was scheduled from March 18-22, has been canceled.
- Junior Achievement Bowl-a-Thon set for Saturday, March 14 at three local lanes has been canceled.
- The Buffalo Home Show scheduled for this weekend is canceled.
- Art of Jazz at the Philharmonic at Kleinhans for March 15 will be rescheduled for a later date.
- Larkin Square's annual Live at O'Larkin event for Friday night has been canceled.
- NHL suspends regular season.
- The Buffalo National College Fair set for March 18-19 at the Buffalo Convention Center has been canceled.
- The Wyoming County Job Fair set for Friday has been postponed.
- "A Quiet Place 2" release has been delayed.
- Out of the Blue fundraiser set for Saturday night at the Hamburg Fairgrounds has been postponed.
- The Senior Health & Wellness Fair set for Friday at the Town of Hamburg Senior Community Center has been postponed.
- Buffalo Bisons have cancelled Saturday's open interviews for seasonal employment. Applicants still interested encouraged to apply at http://Bisons.com.
- WNY Opera concert at The Charter Place in Buffalo set for Saturday night has been cancelled.
- NYSPHSAA Winter Championships Postponed Indefinitely.
- Buffalo Irish Center's 49th Annual Civic Luncheon cancelled for Friday afternoon.
Please check back often for additional cancellations.
