BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here's an up-to-date list of postponements and cancellations in Buffalo and Western New York:

Shea's Performing Arts Center and 710 Theatre have cancelled all remaining performances of Hello Dolly! and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time effective immediately.

The annual Turn the River Green St. Patrick's Day event along the Riverwalk in Jamestown has been cancelled.

The Buffalo Sabres Alumni Association has postponed the Alumni Wine Festival that was scheduled on Thursday, March 12.

Plantasia, which was scheduled from March 18-22, has been canceled.

Junior Achievement Bowl-a-Thon set for Saturday, March 14 at three local lanes has been canceled.

The Buffalo Home Show scheduled for this weekend is canceled.

Art of Jazz at the Philharmonic at Kleinhans for March 15 will be rescheduled for a later date.

Larkin Square's annual Live at O'Larkin event for Friday night has been canceled.

NHL suspends regular season.

The Buffalo National College Fair set for March 18-19 at the Buffalo Convention Center has been canceled.

The Wyoming County Job Fair set for Friday has been postponed.

"A Quiet Place 2" release has been delayed.

Out of the Blue fundraiser set for Saturday night at the Hamburg Fairgrounds has been postponed.

The Senior Health & Wellness Fair set for Friday at the Town of Hamburg Senior Community Center has been postponed.

Buffalo Bisons have cancelled Saturday's open interviews for seasonal employment. Applicants still interested encouraged to apply at http://Bisons.com.

WNY Opera concert at The Charter Place in Buffalo set for Saturday night has been cancelled.

NYSPHSAA Winter Championships Postponed Indefinitely.

Buffalo Irish Center's 49th Annual Civic Luncheon cancelled for Friday afternoon.

Please check back often for additional cancellations.

