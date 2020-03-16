BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library is taking action to help the community combat the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

The Central Library downtown and all City of Buffalo branches will be closed Tuesday, March 17. Patrons who use suburban libraries should check the library website for updated information on those locations.

In addition, all library material due dates have been extended until April 30.

InterLibrary loan services are suspended until further notice. If you've been notified the materials you've ordered are ready for pickup, you can get them when that library location reopens.