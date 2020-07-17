Board opts to cancel bar exam for prospective New York state attorneys

The exam had been rescheduled to Sept. 9 and 10, but ongoing worry about further spread of Covid-19 prompted the cancellation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The state Board of Law Examiners said it was a difficult decision, but it has nonetheless canceled the New York Bar Examination that, in normal years, gives prospective attorneys admittance to practice if passed.

The exam had been rescheduled to Sept. 9 and 10, but ongoing worry about further spread of Covid-19 prompted the cancellation.