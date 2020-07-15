Buffalo Planning Board meeting approves $300 million in projects

The Board did decide to table a vote on the proposal to build a movie studio at Niagara and West Ferry streets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In under three hours, the Buffalo Planning Board on July 13 approved nearly $300 million in developments, but the one with the smallest price tag got the most attention and a frosty response.

Planning board members gave a first look to the proposed $50 million Niagara Street movie and TV show production facility, backed a proposal to turn the vacant Buffalo School No. 75 into a $30 million housing project for veterans and approved minor revisions to Albright-Knox Art Gallery’s $165 million expansion.

However, the board spent nearly one hour discussing and then tabled a vote on Ellicott Development Co.’s proposal to demolish a house at 880 Elmwood Ave. and replace it with a 14-unit apartment building.