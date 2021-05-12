Cuomo infers non-vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend Bills Games

The governor says he envisions the same set up as MLB games in New York, despite the Erie County Executive's instance that only fans who have had shots can get in.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a visit to Buffalo on Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo indicated that fans who are not vaccinated will still be allowed to attend Buffalo Bills games, despite the insistence of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz that only vaccinated fans will be permitted and that he has the authority to make the decision.

It is not the first the time the two politicians have differed in their stance on the matter, and on who has the ultimate say.

Poloncarz has maintained that because the county owns Highmark Stadium, it is the county which makes the decision.

Cuomo has said it's ultimately up to the state.

As recently as Tuesday, when asked if he thought he had the authority to require those attending Bills games to be vaccinated, Poloncarz once again insisted, "under the authority granted to me by New York State and Erie County, I do have that power."

However, when discussing the topic on Wednesday, Cuomo remarked, "There's no difference between the Mets formula and the Yankees formula, and that's going to be the Bills formula."

The formula he referred involves the current guidelines set down by the state, under which fans can attend Major League Baseball in the state, including games involving the Toronto Blue Jays, which are set to start at Buffalo's Sahlen Field on June 1.

While in #Buffalo Gov. Cuomo said for now the plan for attending @BuffaloBills games would follow same formula as fans at MLB games in NYS, meaning non-vaccinated fans could go see Bills play despite insistence by Co.Exec. Poloncarz that everyone will need to have shots @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/BOsT3Sm2wo — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) May 12, 2021

Under those guidelines, half of a stadium's seats are reserved for those who have been vaccinated and a team may sell as many seats within that section as it might.

The other half of the stadium is reserved for the unvaccinated, who will sit physically distanced from others in their pods.

In a change announced on Wednesday, non vaccinated fans also no longer need to have proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to be permitted to attend.

However, all fans must wear cloth face coverings when not eating or drinking.