NFTA to offer COVID-19 shots in exchange for free metro passes

The shots will be offered at five sites around Western New York from Friday until Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People waiting on a COVID vaccine have another incentive to choose from in Western New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State is teaming up with the NFTA to offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at NFTA hubs, and giving anyone who gets a shot there a free seven-day metro pass.

The shots will be available from Friday, May 14 through Wednesday, May 19 at these sites:

University Metro Rail Station located at 3383 Main Street in Buffalo. Open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"Different times, different places, why? Because we're just starting this, because it is creative," Cuomo said. "There are different theories - maybe people will be more likely to stop in the evening because they don't want to stop in the morning because in the morning they're in a rush - they're a little late - they want to get to work. Maybe they will have more time in the evening. So we're trying different hours, we're trying different places."

New York State is also asked other transit authorities across New York State to join this pilot program. The governor stresses that this plan will get more shots in arms and more riders on mass transit, calling it a "win-win."