Governor Cuomo releases updated guidance for baseball games at Sahlen Field

The governor also announced that any unvaccinated fans attending a Blue Jays game can get a Johnson & Johnson shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in Buffalo on Wednesday to make an announcement at Sahlen Field.

The governor announced updated guidance for baseball games at the stadium. Much like the guidance for the Mets and the Yankees, fans will be welcome in the stands; however, the experience will be slightly different for those who are vaccinated and those who are not.

At Sahlen Field, half of the stadium will be for vaccinated fans, which will allow normal seating. While the other half of the stadium will be for unvaccinated fans. Six foot social distancing will be required in that section.

Masks will be required for all fans.

Opening day at Sahlen Field is slated for June 1. Starting on this date, any unvaccinated fans attending a Blue Jays game can get a Johnson & Johnson shot. Those who receive a shot at the stadium will get a free ticket to a Bisons game next season, as well as a chance to win Blue Jays prizes.

"As our positivity and hospitalization rates continue to decline and the number of New Yorkers getting vaccinated goes up, we are closely monitoring the metrics to guide our reopening strategy," Governor Cuomo said. "We've already determined that it is safe to increase capacity and create vaccinated fan sections for larger outdoor venues and thanks to our continued progress we can now allow even more spectators into Sahlen Field for Blue Jays games beginning June 1. Sporting events have always been a major economic engine for the Western New York region, and putting more fans in the stands to enjoy watching Major League baseball in Buffalo will further this region's progress as they recover and rebuild from this pandemic."