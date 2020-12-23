Allegany County releases rapid testing results, answers vaccine questions

On Wednesday at Scio Central School, 207 people were tested for COVID-19; 20 tested positive.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — The Allegany Department of Health has released the COVID-19 rapid testing results from their latest clinic, as well as answered some questions residents have about the virus.

On Wednesday at Scio Central School, 207 people were tested for COVID-19, and 20 people tested positive. This means about 9.6 percent of tests came back positive during that testing clinic.

Additionally, the county health department wanted to provide answers to a few common questions about the vaccine:

"Is the vaccine safe and effective?

After a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use by the FDA, many vaccine safety monitoring systems watch for possible side effects. This ongoing monitoring can pick up on adverse events that may not have been seen in clinical trials. If an unexpected adverse event is seen, experts quickly study it further to see if it is a true safety concern. Experts then decide whether changes are needed in US vaccine recommendations. New York State added an extra level of review before recommending the vaccine to New Yorkers. Two COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by both the FDA and NYS’s independent clinical advisory task force. The two approved vaccines for the novel coronavirus include Pfizer and Moderna.

Will the vaccine give me COVID?

No. None of the vaccines being studied are made up of materials that can cause disease. The vaccine uses a harmless part of the virus’s genetic material called “mRNA,” that is not the virus, and teaches your body to recognize the virus. Your body creates antibodies against specific proteins that will help you fight the virus that causes COVID-19 if you are exposed. This is called an immune response.

Will the vaccine make me sick?