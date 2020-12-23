Orchard Park gym wins in court, will be allowed to open at 100% capacity

A New York State Supreme Court judge called the state's order arbitrary and capricious. The case involves Athletes Unleashed and its owner, Robbie Dinero.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park gym will be allowed to open at 100 percent capacity, after it was granted a preliminary injunction from the New York State Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Judge Paul B. Wojtaszek issued the oral ruling on Wednesday, according to attorney Paul Cambria, calling the state's order arbitrary and capricious.

Athletes Unleashed owner Robbie Dinero has been fighting the state's COVID-19 guidelines for weeks. He had planned to reopen it in late November, in defiance of county and state guidance, before he relented after speaking with lawyers, calling it an "operational pause."

2 On Your Side reached out to Dinero for comment. He did not immediately respond.

Cambria told 2 On Your Side that Dinero would follow masking and social distancing rules.

"They're assuring me our civil disobedience worked, it set things in motion and now the system needs to do its job, if the system doesn't do its job then we go back to civil disobedience," Dinero told 2 On Your Side last month during a phone interview.

The gym and Dinero stepped into the spotlight after a video taken during a gathering at Athletes Unleashed went viral. It showed two Erie County Sheriff's deputies and a sanitarian from the Erie County Department of Health in a tense situation while trying to enforce current COVID-19 restrictions.

Ultimately the county employees were told to "get out" by the group.