BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County announced a seventh coronavirus-related death on Sunday. There are also 34 more cases of COVID-19, bringing that total to 414, according to the county's coronavirus map.
Overall, there are 375 active cases. Thirty-two people have recovered.
The number of confirmed cases in Erie County communities include:
- 158 cases in Buffalo
- 78 in Amherst/Williamsville
- 25 in Cheektowaga/Sloan
- 24 in Hamburg/Blasdell
- 21 in West Seneca
- 17 in Tonawanda/Kenmore
- 16 in Clarence
- 14 in Orchard Park/Village
- 11 in Lancaster/Village
- 9 in Aurora/East Aurora
- 8 in Grand Island
- 7 in Alden/Village
- 6 in Elma
- 4 in Evans/Angola
- 4 in North Collins/Village
- 3 in Lackawanna
- 3 in City of Tonawanda
- 1 in Marilla
- 1 in Colden
- 1 in Holland
- 1 in Eden
- 1 in Concord/Springville
- 1 in Newstead/Akron
Earlier, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had announced there would not be a daily briefing.
