BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County announced a seventh coronavirus-related death on Sunday. There are also 34 more cases of COVID-19, bringing that total to 414, according to the county's coronavirus map.

Overall, there are 375 active cases. Thirty-two people have recovered.

The number of confirmed cases in Erie County communities include:

  • 158 cases in Buffalo
  • 78 in Amherst/Williamsville
  • 25 in Cheektowaga/Sloan
  • 24 in Hamburg/Blasdell
  • 21 in West Seneca
  • 17 in Tonawanda/Kenmore
  • 16 in Clarence
  • 14 in Orchard Park/Village
  • 11 in Lancaster/Village
  • 9 in Aurora/East Aurora
  • 8 in Grand Island
  • 7 in Alden/Village
  • 6 in Elma
  • 4 in Evans/Angola
  • 4 in North Collins/Village
  • 3 in Lackawanna
  • 3 in City of Tonawanda
  • 1 in Marilla
  • 1 in Colden
  • 1 in Holland
  • 1 in Eden
  • 1 in Concord/Springville
  • 1 in Newstead/Akron

Earlier, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had announced there would not be a daily briefing.

