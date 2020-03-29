BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County announced a seventh coronavirus-related death on Sunday. There are also 34 more cases of COVID-19, bringing that total to 414, according to the county's coronavirus map.

Overall, there are 375 active cases. Thirty-two people have recovered.

The number of confirmed cases in Erie County communities include:

158 cases in Buffalo

78 in Amherst/Williamsville

25 in Cheektowaga/Sloan

24 in Hamburg/Blasdell

21 in West Seneca

17 in Tonawanda/Kenmore

16 in Clarence

14 in Orchard Park/Village

11 in Lancaster/Village

9 in Aurora/East Aurora

8 in Grand Island

7 in Alden/Village

6 in Elma

4 in Evans/Angola

4 in North Collins/Village

3 in Lackawanna

3 in City of Tonawanda

1 in Marilla

1 in Colden

1 in Holland

1 in Eden

1 in Concord/Springville

1 in Newstead/Akron

Earlier, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had announced there would not be a daily briefing.

