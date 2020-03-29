NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — There are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, in Niagara County as of Sunday morning.

Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton says there are currently 38 total positive cases of coronavirus in the county.

Stapleton added that Niagara County's public health nurses have been working with the ten individuals who recently tested positive for COVID-19. The county has not released any additional details about those who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of Friday, Niagara County had 46 people in quarantine and 53 people who have completed quarantine. They also had 25 people in isolation and three who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk