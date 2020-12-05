BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney announced Tuesday that seven Erie County residents are accused of spitting or coughing on law enforcement officers during the coronavirus pandemic.

District Attorney John Flynn announced that five Buffalo residents, one person from Lancaster and one from the Town of Tonawanda allegedly and intentionally coughed or spit on officers while they were being arrested over the last two months.

Flynn said the accused, and anybody else who spits or coughs on a law enforcement officer, will be prosecuted as much as the law permits.

"By performing their duties to keep our communities safe and interacting with the public, police officers and first responders are at a greater risk of contracting this virus," Flynn said . "Any person who intentionally coughs or spits at a member of law enforcement during this health crisis will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This behavior intentionally threatens the health and livelihood of our officers and first responders, and it will not be tolerated.”

The people who have been charged for spitting or coughing on officers are listed below.

Darren Hamilton, 59, Buffalo. Was arrested for allegedly stealing items from a gas stations. Police said Hamilton coughed on the arresting officer and claimed he was positive for COVID-19.

Aisha Rodriguez, 47, of Buffalo. Rodriguez was arrested on May 1 for allegedly violating a protection order. Police say Rodriguez spat on cell block attendants.

Alex Laboy, 24, of Buffalo was arrested last month. While being arrested for disorderly conduct, Laboy allegedly spit at the officer.

Lindsey M. Schott, 27, of Lancaster was arrested during a traffic stop last month. Police said Schott allegedly coughed toward the officers face multiple times.

Abdulla Abdalla, 21, of Buffalo was arrested in late March. Police said Abdalla refused to exit the car when officers asked. When putting handcuffs on Abdalla, the officer said they spat on their face twice.

Bryce F. Sortino, 25, of Town of Tonawanda was arrested in March and is accused of robbery. Officers said Sortino spit on two police officers while being arrested.

Jesse Baker, 35, of Buffalo was arrested in March for an alleged DWI. Baker is accused of coughing on an officer. Baker later made a statement saying he was COVID-19 positive.

