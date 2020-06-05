NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers will want to turn their eyes to the skies next week as members of the U.S. Airforce take part in a salute to Western New York healthcare workers on the frontlines battling the coronavirus.

A KC-135 from the from 914th Air Refueling Wing based out of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, along with F-35s from the Vermont National Guard will take part in required aerial refueling training operations.

The formation will start at approximately 11:45 AM over Eastern Niagara Hospital followed by Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, Niagara Falls International Airport, DeGraff Memorial Hospital, University at Buffalo, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Buffalo General Medical Center, Erie County Medical Center & Sisters of Charity Hospital, VA Western New York Healthcare System. It will wrap up at approximately 12:12 p.m. over Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

“On behalf of a grateful Air Force, thank you to all healthcare workers, essential personnel and emergency responders across Western New York,” said commander of the 914 Air Refueling Wing Col. Brian Burr. “Your selfless service to our community is a testament to the toughness this area of our country is known for. As we fly over, know that we stand united with you.”

Times and locations are subject to change and those looking to catch a glimpse of the flyover are encouraged to practice social distancing.

For updates, follow the 914th ARW on Facebook and Twitter @914ARW or niagara.afrc.af.mil.

