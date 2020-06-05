BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's office said Wednesday an additional 21 defendants are getting an early release from jail due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

This is the latest group to be released in an effort to reduce the spread of the illness among the inmate population. Nineteen defendants were granted early release on April 7 and two more on April 17.

DA John Flynn said all were convicted of low-level offenses and had 45 days or less to serve on their term.

“The only way to combat this virus is by distancing ourselves from one another. While the number of people in our jails has been significantly reduced under bail reform, I understand the potential for COVID-19 to spread quickly among inmates and correctional facility employees. In the interest of justice and public health, I consented to the release of these individuals to serve the remainder of their sentence at home,” said Flynn.

The DA's office says these decisions will continue to be made on a case by case basis.