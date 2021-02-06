57th Annual Eden Corn Fest to be held August 5-8

The Board of Directors say they agreed that all required state and local health and safety precautions can be met to hold the popular festival.

EDEN, N.Y. — It's official. The 57th Annual Eden Corn Fest will be held August 5-8 this summer.

The annual event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Directors say they agreed that all required state and local health and safety precautions can be met to hold the popular festival.

Organizers say this year's festival will be slightly different than years past, but will still have food, games and midway attractions.

However, the parade, auto show and corn eating contest will be cancelled to meet the health and safety requirements.

The funds raised from the Corn Fest will support 20 local organizations including the Eden Fire Department, which will be serving up the corn this year.