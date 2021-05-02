Organizers for Eden Corn Festival waiting for COVID guidelines from county, state

In a recent Facebook post, organizers for the festival say they're optimistic the event can happen this summer but stress that guidelines are still needed from NYS.

EDEN, N.Y. — Organizers for the Eden Corn Festival are hopeful that the annual event can return this summer.

However, guidelines are still needed from New York State and Erie County before plans can be finalized.

In a Facebook post, organizers say the Eden Corn Festival Board of Directors and Committee members have been working over the past few months to create a plan for the event to be held this year, but without guidance from the state and county, they're "at a standstill."

The post goes on to say that organizers have been in contact with local, county and state agencies, and will move forward with the planning process once that information is released.

"The safety of our patrons, employees, vendors, committee members, sponsors, and organizations is and will be our top priority when we are able to move forward with the planning process," the Eden Corn Festival said in part.

The event is currently scheduled to take place August 5 through August 8.