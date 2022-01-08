10 people in Erie County died of COVID on Friday

In the WNY region, there are 574 COVID patients currently in hospitals. Of those, 414 patients (72 percent) were admitted due to COVID or COVID complications.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten people in Erie County died of COVID on Friday, according to statistics provided by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

There were also two COVID deaths reported in Niagara County and one in Cattaraugus County, among the 154 statewide.

Hospitalizations remain an issue across the state. In the Western New York region, there are 574 COVID patients currently in hospitals.

Of those hospitalized, 414 patients (72 percent) were admitted due to COVID or COVID complications. COVID was not included as a reason for admission for the remaining 160 patients (28 percent) who are in WNY hospitals.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

In the Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- 406 patients (65 percent) were admitted due to COVID or COVID complications. COVID was not included as a reason for admission for the remaining 216 patients (35 percent).

The Western New York region's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 on Friday was 239.91, the fourth-highest number of 10 New York regions. The highest numbers were posted in New York City (470.23), Long Island (406.80), and Mid-Hudson (345.40).

The state's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 is 366.82.

The Finger Lakes region had a seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 of 185.50 on Friday.