Niagara County halting contact tracing

People who test positive from a lab, pharmacy, medical office, school testing site, or at-home test are asked to self-isolate and to let close contacts know.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health will no longer conduct contact tracing for most people who test positive for COVID-19. The health department made the announcement on Friday.

Since investigations to identify close contacts will no longer be done, the county health department is asking people who test positive from a lab, pharmacy, medical office, school testing site, or at-home test to self-isolate and to let close contacts know about their test status.

Niagara County is following the state's update quarantine guidance, which shorten the isolation period to five days.

“The shortened isolation and quarantine periods, unprecedented number of positive cases, and limited contact tracing resources required a transition to a more realistic, efficient process,” said Daniel J. Stapleton, the Niagara County Department of Health Public Health Director.

“Contact Tracing will be prioritized for individuals in schools and high-risk congregate (nursing homes, schools, daycares, etc.) settings."

People who test positive will need to visit the Niagara County website for instruction and required documentation.

“We have updated our website to include all of the documents required for return to work/school for individuals who have completed isolation and quarantine,” said Adrienne Kasbaum, Niagara County Department of Health Director of Nursing. “We hope these changes will streamline the process for everyone.”

People who test positive with an at home COVID-19 test can report that using the NCDOH Positive COVID-19 Home Test Reporting Form.

Additional forms on the website include: