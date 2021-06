All donors July 2nd and 3rd are entered into a drawing for a pair of tickets to the Jays-Red Sox game July 19th.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Baseball fans have more reasons to donate blood this weekend than just saving lives.

ConnectLife announced Tuesday that all donors on July 2 and 3 will be entered into a drawing to win one of two pairs of tickets to the Blue Jays-Red Sox game at Sahlen Field on July 19th.

ConnectLife says it's still dealing with a blood shortage and that donations tend to drop off during the summer, making that shortage worse.