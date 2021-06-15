Red Cross urges donations amid "severe" blood shortage

The American Red Cross of WNY says they are in desperate need for all donors, but especially type O and platelets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is sounding the alarm as side effects from the pandemic has lead to a "significant drop" in the country's blood supply.

According to the Red Cross, hospitals are dealing with an increase in trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries. This means that the need for all blood types, especially type O and platelets is higher. The Red Cross says nationally, there has been a 10% increase in demand from trauma centers in 2021 compared to 2019.

In addition to trauma centers, hospitals are also dealing with blood shortages as people who deferred care during the pandemic now need treatment, and at times, blood transfusions. Some hospitals are being forced to delay or slow the pace of elective surgeries.

There is a little extra incentive to donate blood, anyone who donates now through the end of June will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

Most people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 can still donate, but its important to know which vaccine you received.

Here's the list of upcoming blood drives throughout WNY.

Allegany County

Alfred-- 6/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., St. Jude’s Chapel, St Jude's Chapel, 1154 Lower College Drive

Little Genesee-- 6/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Bible Church - Little Genesee, 8137 Main St

Wellsville-- 6/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wellsville Fire Department, 40 S Main Street

Cattaraugus County

Allegany-- 6/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Firemans Community Center, Community Center, 188 W Main St.

Gowanda-- 6/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive

Little Valley-- 6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., LVCS Alumni In Memory, 207 Rock City Street

Olean-- 6/24/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Trinity UMC- Olean, Trinity UMC, 131 N 9th St

Chautauqua County

Brocton-- 6/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri-Church Parish, 35 Main St.

Dunkirk

6/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blessed Mary Angela Roman Catholic Parish, 324 Townsend Street

6/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chautauqua County Fair-Ag & Expo Building #5, 1089 Central Ave

Fredonia-- 6/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Community Church, 219 Berry Road

Lakewood

6/17/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

6/24/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

Mayville-- 6/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeside Park Community Center, 50 West Lake Rd

Portland-- 6/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Portland Fire Department, 6481 W Main Rd

Silver Creek-- 6/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Church, 35 Park Place

Erie County

Amherst

6/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

6/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

6/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

6/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

Buffalo

6/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marian Professional Center, Marian Professional Center, 515 Abbott Rd

6/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave

6/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Temple Beth Zion, 700 Sweet Home Rd

6/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave

6/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Pkwy

Depew-- 6/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centerpointe Community Church, 56 Burlington Ave

Elma-- 6/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1230 Bowen Road

Grand Island-- 6/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grand Island Knights of Columbus, Grand Island Knights of Columbus, 1841 Whitehaven Rd

Hamburg-- 6/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St

Kenmore

6/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ellwood Fire Department, 1000 Englewood Ave.

6/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Andrew's Church Kenmore - Donovan Center, 1525 Sheridan Dr.

Lancaster

6/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Lancaster Elks Lodge, 33 Legion Parkway

6/28/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Safran Group, 225 Erie Street

Sardinia-- 6/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sardinia Fire Hall, Chaffee Sardinia FH 12719 W. Schutt Road

Springville-- 6/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive

Swormville-- 6/21/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 6919 Transit Rd

West Seneca

6/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Erie 1 BOCES, 355 Harlem Rd.

6/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Union Fire Company, 1845 Union Road

Williamsville

6/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1424 Maple Rd

6/26/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Gregory the Great-Ministry Center, 100 St. Gregory Court

Genesee County

Batavia-- 6/15/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Batavia, 8960 Alexander Rd, Rte 98

Darien Center-- 6/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Darien Town Hall, 10569 Alleghany Rd

Elba-- 6/18/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elba Fire Hall, 7143 Oak Orchard Rd

Le Roy-- 6/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 53 West Main Street

Niagara County

Lewiston-- 6/16/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co. No.1, 145 N 6th St

Lockport-- 6/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.

Middleport-- 6/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middleport Fire Hall, 28 Main St

Niagara Falls

6/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., TReC, 616 Niagara St.

6/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Seneca Niagara Casino, Seneca Niagara Casino - Hotel Side, 310 4th St

6/26/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St John de LaSalle, 8477 Buffalo Ave.

North Tonawanda-- 6/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Gratwick Hose Fire Co., 110 Ward Rd

Orleans County

Medina-- 6/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Rd

Wyoming County

Arcade-- 6/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2 E. Main St

Attica

6/18/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Alexander Community - Fire Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Rd.

6/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Vincent’s, Walnut St, School entrance