ConnectLife: blood donations reach 'critical low,' urges help

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ConnectLife says blood donations have reached "a critical low," with less than a three-day supply of all blood types available in the region.

The Western New York community blood bank cited the early-week snow as a reason for the shortage, adding that severe weather is creating issues nationwide.

"In addition to drive cancellations and missed appointments, the weather has seriously impacted the shipment of testing specimens due to cancelled flights and blocked roads. This situation is expected to continue for at least several more days," ConnectLife said.

There are said appointments available this week at its area donation centers, which include:

ConnectLife headquarters, 4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville; open 7 a.m. to noon Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday;

Southgate Plaza Donation Center, 984 Union Road, West Seneca; open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday;

Tonawanda Donation Center, 96 Niagara Street, Tonawanda; open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.