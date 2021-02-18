Blood drive and fundraiser this weekend in honor of Buffalo woman who died during childbirth

Alison Waclawek died in 2019 of an Amniotic Fluid Embolism during childbirth. Her husband and friends are holding a blood drive to keep her memory alive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The memory and legacy of a North Buffalo woman who died from a rare condition during childbirth will be kept alive this weekend during a blood drive in her honor.

Ali Waclawek died from an Amniotic Fluid Embolism in 2019. Her daughter, Ada, survived and is healthy.

Her husband, Justin, along with friends and family, formed the Alison Rose Foundation to keep her legacy alive and help other families affected by AFE.

Saturday, February 20, from 9 am to 4 pm at D'Youville College's Academic Center, the place where the couple met in pharmacy school, volunteers are once again collecting blood donations and raising funds.

Thanks to previous blood drives and fundraisers, including a golf tournament over the summer, the Alison Rose Foundation was able to recently donate $25,000 to the AFE Foundation to support other mothers and babies.

"It feels good that hopefully we're going to be able to make a difference at some point, to not let this happen to other people. But also it feels good because it's the kind of stuff that Ali would've liked to do," said Justin Waclawek.

If you're interested in donating blood on Saturday, February 20, 2021, you're encouraged to pre-register online. Visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code 000616 or call ConnectLife at 716-529-4270.

Click here to learn more about the Alison Rose Foundation.