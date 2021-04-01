Give a pint, get a pint and help replenish WNY's blood supply

ConnectLife and Perry's Ice Cream are teaming up to try and increase donations during a typically slow time of year for giving blood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Give blood, get ice cream. ConnectLife and Perry's Ice Cream have joined forces to try and increase WNY's blood supply during this time of year when donations are typically down due to the holidays and the weather. Officials say COVID-19 has also greatly impacted people's ability and desire to give.

For every appointment made and kept between January 1-31, Perry's will provide donors a voucher for a free pint of ice cream redeemable at participating local grocery and convenience store.

“As a 4th generation family business based in WNY, supporting our community is one of our core founding values,” said Gayle Perry Denning, vice president of strategic branding and sustainability at Perry’s. “Expanding on our history of donating a ‘pint for a pint’, we felt the time to support the critical need for local blood donations was never more necessary than now.”

ConnectLife says for every pint of blood collected, three lives can be saved in WNY. They are the primary supplier of blood products to Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Health, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.