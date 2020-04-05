BUFFALO, N.Y. — We have talked a lot about how mental health is more important than ever as we all deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Compeer is a non-profit organization in Western New York designed to help those dealing with mental health issues.

Normally, they have volunteers meet up with those in need of a friend to talk to.

But, that can't happen right now, because of social distancing. So, they are trying something a little different.

They are expanding their Phone Buddies program. That's where volunteers call and check up on those in need.

Volunteers will spend 2 hours a month, usually split up over different days, calling their buddy to check in. Volunteers make sure their buddy is doing alright, provide a listening ear, and help boost self-esteem.

"That person on the phone is saying did you go out for a walk today? Have you been eating healthy? Are you getting enough sleep? If you are on medication, have you been taking your medication?" says Tim Boling, CEO of Compeer.

There is plenty of information on their website about the program, where volunteers that can really be a life saver for someone living with depression, anxiety, or other mental health concerns.

In a time where everyone is discussing physical health, Boling stresses that mental health is very important as well.

"There is a direct correlation between physical health and mental health," says Boling.

if you are interested in volunteering and becoming a phone buddy, you can sign up on their website.

