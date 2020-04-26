BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since everyone is staying home and warmer weather on the way, the City of Buffalo is noticing more and more people at its parks.

To help manage those crowds and maintain proper social distancing, the city will now give them more space.

That includes closing a few roads at some parks starting Monday.

They include South Park's Ring Road and a portion of road at Centennial Park.

The city has already closed Ring Road in Delaware Park to give everyone more space.

Mayor Byron Brown says the city has also put together a guide of 25 alternative walking, jogging and cycling paths for the community to utilize as nicer weather comes around this spring.

It's also meant to reduce those large crowds.

Mayor Brown says he didn't want to close parks because of how vital it is for everyone to exercise or just get fresh air, in order to take care of their mental health right now.

"What we want people to do is get their exercise and then come back home. We don't want them to hang out, we don't want them to gather. This isn't business as usual but at this time, mental health is very important," Brown said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also put out this tweet:

He encourages those who want to get outside to explore a new park they haven't been to, which includes more than 10,000 acres throughout the county.

For the city's alternative route guide, click here.

For the county's park locator, click here.

