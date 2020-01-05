BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Head of Clinical Psychology for Kaleida Health Dr. Beth Smith said that medical professionals within the network have been dealing with quite a bit of emotional stress while treating COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Smith explained that it’s due to a combination of factors, such as longer hours spent treating patients combined with a reported lack of sleep. The combination of these factors is adding additional strain for the doctors, nurses, and others who are tasked with trying to help those who are sick.

In response, Dr. Smith says Kaleida Health created a network where doctors can call into a helpline manned by psychologists to help them work through the stress they’re experiencing.

“We’re seeing and hearing about increased stress levels, concerns about anxiety and insomnia, and we really wanted to help our healthcare workers stay as strong as they could so they could provide the ongoing best care that they can," she told 2 On Your Side.

Dr. Smith also explained that the plan is to try and expand and maintain this program even after the pandemic.

