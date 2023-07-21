Chautauqua County Health Department unveils new bus

The county says right now is the perfect time because they're in a "re-branding" phase.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County Health Officials are rolling out a brand new mobile health bus.

The county health department unveiled the new bus on Wednesday. It's part of their initiative to offer more health services to people in the community.

County leaders tell 2 On Your Side the bus will offer many services like lab testing, vaccines, urgent care, and much more. They were able to get a new bus because of a grant given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county says right now is the perfect time because they're in a "re-branding" phase.

"For the county health department and this vehicle cannot be timed any better when it was delivered. We are in a stage of right now. we're focusing on community outreach and education and really seeking the communities recommendations on how best to employ this mobile health unit. " Michael Faulk, interim Public Health Director said.

Starting Friday, it will be on full display at the Chautauqua County fairgrounds. The bus will also serve as a private breastfeeding space for moms and their babies everyday at the fair from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

People will have a chance to tour it and learn more about other services offered on the bus.

“The addition of the new mobile clinic will be a welcome addition to Chautauqua County, and will add diversity and additional resources that Chautauqua County can offer,” said Noel Guttman, the Chautauqua County Office of Emergency Services Director.