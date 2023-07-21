Buffalo Airport Fire Department looking to hire firefighters

The deadline to apply is August 18. The exam is scheduled for September 9.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Buffalo Niagara International Airport Fire Department is looking to add to its ranks.

If you're interested in applying, the deadline is August 18. The exam is scheduled for September 9. Physical agility tests and interviews will take place after that. Those who pass and are selected will report to the fire academy, likely in February.

"We're going to teach you how to be a firefighter, so you don't have to be a firefighter to take this class or this exam. We're going to teach that part of it. It's more about who you are as a person and how you are able to work with others when they are in a crisis mode," said Chief William Major.

The pay starts at $42,000 and goes up to $45,000 after six months with the department. The positions are full-time with a guarantee of at least 48 hours per week.

There is no residency requirement or age limit for the BNIA Fire Department. Successful candidates will receive a health benefits package, are eligible for student loan forgiveness and can receive paid-time off, vacation, personal and sick time.

Chief Major said his department isn't like most other city or volunteer departments because they don't get a lot of regular fire calls, but they do answer about 650 calls a year at the airport. Most of those are medical emergencies, and they respond to about 30 aviation alerts annually, such as when a plane has to make an emergency landing.

"It's a specialty department, so people who love aircraft, like aviation, it draws them in," said Major.

Successful candidates will not only have to attend the state fire academy but also complete EMS training and schooling through the FAA.