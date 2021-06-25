Shakespeare in Delaware Park to offer two productions this summer

You will need to make a reservation to attend the free performance, Reservations are already filling up.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shakespeare in Delaware Park will be offering two productions this summer.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Shakespeare in Delaware Park to pause production.

A Midsummer Night's Walk opens June 29th and will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through August 12. Tours begin at 6:30 running every half hour until 8:30.

Officials say capacity will be limited to 200 people for each performance so that they see and enjoy the production.

The next show, Shakespeare & Love will begin July 9 on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays at 7pm through August 21.