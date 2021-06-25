Shakespeare in Delaware Park to offer two productions this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shakespeare in Delaware Park will be offering two productions this summer.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Shakespeare in Delaware Park to pause production.
A Midsummer Night's Walk opens June 29th and will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through August 12. Tours begin at 6:30 running every half hour until 8:30.
Officials say capacity will be limited to 200 people for each performance so that they see and enjoy the production.
The next show, Shakespeare & Love will begin July 9 on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays at 7pm through August 21.
You will need to make a reservation to attend. Many of the shows are already filled up, You can visit www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org for a complete list of performance locations.