Kenmore Farmers Market returns for 2021 season

KENMORE, N.Y. — The Kenmore Farmers Market is returning to the Village Green on Delaware Road starting this weekend.

Sunday, June 13 is opening day. There will be many local food producers. The market will take place every Sunday, from June 13 to October 17. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2919 Delaware Avenue in Kenmore.

Many favorite vendors are returning this year to sell their well-known items. Some fan favorites include fresh local produce, mushrooms, microgreens, honey and maple syrup, baked goods, craft alcohol, small-batch coffee, olive oil and infused vinegars, herbal products and teas, jams, artisan grilled pizza, CBD products, pet treats, dumplings, gourmet ice cream sandwiches, spices, seafood, and popcorn.

A few new vendors will also be in attendance, including a food allergy friendly bakery (featuring vegan and gluten-free treats), breakfast sandwiches, fresh-pressed organic juice, cut flower bouquets, roasted nuts and more.

Looking for a specific vendor? The market will list the vendors that will be in attendance each week on Facebook and Instagram.

"The KFM is a special kind of marketplace," said market manager Lauren Willett-Benson. "Our community of neighbors is unbelievably warm and supportive, and our collective of vendors is diverse, innovative, and collaborative. Our main mission is to provide customers the opportunity to shop directly from small businesses, forging connections with local makers, producers, and growers while learning about their products and process."

To keep the community safe and healthy, the market is asking anyone who plans on attending to utilize hand sanitizer, respect the personal space of others, wear a mask when necessary, and stay home if you do not feel well.

The market also notes that public restrooms will not be available at this time.