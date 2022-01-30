Williamsville schools launch Test To Stay program Monday

The program is for unvaccinated staff and students who had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID in a school setting.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Starting Monday morning, the Williamsville Central School District will launch its Test To Stay program.

The program is for unvaccinated staff and students who had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID in a school setting. The Superintendent spoke about Test To Stay during his weekly address and gave parents some step-by-step guidance.

"Test To Stay is an optional program being made available to unvaccinated individuals so they can continue to attend school for instructional purposes," Superintendent Dr. Darren Brown-Hall said.

"If an unvaccinated individual is identified as a close contact in a school setting and does not participate in Test To Stay, they will be required to quarantine for five days and are eligible to return on day six, provided they remain symptom-free."