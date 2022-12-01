17 school districts and 11 non-public schools part of Erie County Test To Stay program launch

The program would allow students who would otherwise have to quarantine at home to attend classes following an in-school COVID exposure if they are symptom-free.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Erie County Department of Health announced it launched the Test to Stay with 17 school districts and 11 non-public schools. ECDOH hopes the program will start by the end of the week.

The program would allow students who would otherwise have to quarantine at home to attend classes following an in-school COVID-19 exposure as long as they remain symptom-free.

ECDOH reports that the schools who expressed interest in the program for their students will work closely with ECDOH Epidemiology School Team to coordinate testing and data reporting.

ECDOH has already shared information with these schools on how to pick up their kits.

School staff reportedly will also be able to participate in the program based on additional documentation from the New York State Department of Health. This and future updates will be added to the ECDOH protocols. Participating schools will be updated regularly about updates.

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, participating schools and school districts include:

Alden Central School District

Akron Central School District

Amherst Central School District

Clarence Central School District

Cleveland Hill UFSD

Eden Central School District

Erie 1 BOCES

Frontier Central School District

Grand Island Central School District

Iroquois Central School District

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda UFSD

Lackawanna City School District

Lancaster Central School District

Sweet Home Central School District

Tonawanda City Schools

Williamsville Central School District

West Seneca Central School District

Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School

Buffalo Seminary

Canisius High School

Christian Central Academy

Mount Mercy Academy

Nardin Academy

The Park School of Buffalo

Sacred Heart Academy

St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute

South Buffalo Charter School

Tapestry Charter School

Viewers reported having received an email from Hamburg Central School District stating the district would be participating. However, ECDOH responded that interested schools need to fill out the proper paperwork and complete an onboarding process.