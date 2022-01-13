Test To Stay program starts in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Test To Stay program started in several Erie County schools this week, and a lot of you have asked 2 On Your Side questions about how it works.
The program allows students exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom to stay in school instead of going into quarantine.
So first of all, it is an option for students who are not fully vaccinated yet who are exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom, meaning a close contact tested positive. Test To Stay means you don't have to quarantine if you test negative.
State guidelines for Test To Stay have students tested twice during what would have been the five-day quarantine period. If you're fully vaccinated, you wouldn't have to quarantine, so this doesn't apply to you. Staff members can also be included. The tests happen right at school.
"The parent would need to provide parental consent for their child to participate in the Test To Stay program, and so during the time of where they should be in quarantine for five days after the exposure, they are allowed to come to the school, and they receive a COVID-19 rapid antigen test before they walk into the classroom," Erie County health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said.
If the test is negative, you can stay in the classroom. It's also important to note that this only applies to classroom learning. Extracurricular activities are not included and still require quarantine for students who aren't fully vaccinated.
The Hamburg Central School District is on the Test To Stay list and started the program Tuesday.
"In Hamburg, we rolled out not only Test To Stay this week, but also we now have the ability to test students who come down with symptoms during the school day. Test them in the nurse's office, and if the test is negative, they go back to class, and if the test is positive, they go home," says Michael Cornell, the superintendent of Hamburg Central Schools.
"In the past, if they come down to the nurse's office with any symptom, they automatically go home, and then the parent has to go find a PCR test or a rapid test; now that that's changed. That's also somewhat cumbersome and distressing for parents."
It is also only for people without symptoms.
"Part of the eligibility for test to stay is that the student or the staff must be asymptomatic. If they are symptomatic, they should definitely stay at home. If they develop symptoms while they're in the classroom, they should go and see the school nurse to be assessed, but they definitely would in that case, you know, need a test and to be medically evaluated to make sure it was safe for them to return to the classroom," Dr. Burstein said.
Some of you have asked about Buffalo Public Schools. They are not on the Test To Stay list.
2 On Your Side asked them Thursday about this, and an administrator told us the medical team working for the district is still evaluating the implementation of the program while focusing on mitigating COVID. So as of Thursday, BPS is not doing Test To Stay, but districts can choose to enroll at any time.
Schools are expected to be added to the list as they sign up.
Here is the current list as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022:
Alden Central School District
Akron Central School District
Amherst Central School District
Cheektowaga Central School District
Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District
Clarence Central School District
Cleveland Hill UFSD
Depew UFSD
Eden Central School District
Erie 1 BOCES
Erie 2 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
Evans-Brant (Lake Shore) Central School District
Frontier Central School District
Grand Island Central School District
Hamburg Central School District
Iroquois Central School District
Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda UFSD
Lackawanna City School District
Lancaster Central School District
North Collins Central School District
Orchard Park Central School District
Springville-GI Central School District
Sweet Home Central School District
Tonawanda City Schools
Williamsville Central School District
West Seneca Central School District
Aurora Waldorf School
Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School
Buffalo Seminary
Canisius High School
Christ the King School
Christian Central Academy
Elmwood Franklin School
Mount Mercy Academy
Nardin Academy
Nichols School
The Park School of Buffalo
St. Francis High School
St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute
Sacred Heart Academy
South Buffalo Charter School
Tapestry Charter School
West Buffalo Charter School