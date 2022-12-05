Field trip to Buffalo Zoo allows students to learn the meaning of 'farm to table'

The field trip wasn't to see the animals, but to feed the animals, and it was part of a new curriculum where students truly learn the meaning of farm to table.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students from the Charter School for Applied Technologies took a little field trip to the Buffalo Zoo on Thursday.

It wasn't to see the animals, but to feed the animals, and it was part of a new curriculum where students truly learn the meaning of farm to table.

More than 100 students planted lettuce seeds two months ago, and helped take care of the lettuce and were able to watch it grow.

Cinde Cozad, the head of the greenhouse, taught students about the important role of growing their own food.

"One of the things that was very important in doing so is they understood the conservation why we go to the zoo," Cozad said. "And one of our big logos was, 'Today I made a difference.' With these children coming out of COVID, the last two years this was a prime opportunity to empower them, and to move on to happiness in the school year."

The students were able to learn how the lettuce grows from start to finish.