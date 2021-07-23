Students attending community colleges elsewhere costing Erie County

The comptroller's office says Erie County paid $6.7M to New York counties in 2020 for students attending community colleges other than Erie Community Colleges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County taxpayers are paying a big price when it comes to residents heading to community colleges in other parts of the state.

According to county comptroller Stefan Mychajliw's office, Erie County paid $6.7 million to New York counties in 2020 for students attending community colleges other than Erie Community Colleges.

New York state calls that the "chargeback" system, where fees are imposed on counties when a resident goes to a community school outside the county they live in.

The comptroller wants lawmakers and officials at ECC to look further into why Erie County residents are going elsewhere for two-year schools.