Erie Community College launches program with focus on cannabis products

Cannabis will not be grown as part of the program, though graduates will learn skills to work as cannabis technicians or quality inspectors.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — SUNY Erie Community College announced it will launch a new cannabis studies track this fall.

The program, which will be a part of the Biotechnological Science degree program, aims to teach students laboratory skills specific to the cannabis industry.

“The expanding cannabis industry coupled with the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York State make this an ideal time to launch the new program,” Interim President William Reuter said. “We expect cannabis knowledge and education to be in high demand for the foreseeable future, and this program will help to train the region’s workforce.”

Cannabis will not be grown as a part of the program, but students will learn the basics of plant growing and how to handle cut plant tissue.

DYK: SUNY Erie is offering a new degree track in Cannabis production? Check out our intro class this summer at https://t.co/09DFHkTsz5, explore the full program at https://t.co/wt8VRk3wT2 or apply to be a student at https://t.co/AAcOH7PnLo. #SUNYErie #Cannabis pic.twitter.com/QW8HMqgbLp — SUNY Erie (@SUNYECC) July 20, 2021

Graduates of the program would have skills to go into cannabis technician and quality inspector positions. The program will also teach horticulture, botany and pest management.

“We are excited to provide workforce members to the cannabis community in Erie County. This program is very different than others within the SUNY system as it concentrates on finished products that can be produced from cannabis,” instructor William Nichols said.

Cannabis courses include Intro to the Biotechnology of Cannabis Science, Quality Control Science, Regulatory Compliance, Practical Horticulture, and Production of Cannabis Products.