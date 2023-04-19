Phil Rumore stepping down as Buffalo Teachers Federation president

Rumore served as the teachers union president for more than 40 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Phil Rumore will step down as the Buffalo Teachers Federation president at the end of June, he announced Wednesday.

"While I have, at times, thought of retiring, there was always something looming that caused me to re-consider. Now, as a result of our solidarity, we have a contract proposal through 2025-2026 that I am hopeful will be approved," he said in an email to the teachers union.

"Therefore, since I am confident that your future is secure. I will with heartfelt appreciation, retire at the end of my term on June 30, 2023."