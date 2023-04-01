Contract negotiations between BPS and BTF contine

The two sides have been at the bargaining table for months trying to reach a new deal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In Buffalo, contract negotiations continue between Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teacher's Federation.

On Friday, BPS Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams said two items still need to be worked out, but she is still hopeful they can find common ground.

"We know that to move our children we have to have our teachers earning a fair and equitable salary. We want that. We want them to have conditions that are fair and equitable," Dr. Williams said.

A third-party fact-finder recently met with both parties and mostly sided with the school board's current proposal.