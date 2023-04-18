BTF, BPS to sit down for contract negotiations for first time in a month

BTF President Phil Rumore has spearheaded the effort to land a contract for his teachers. But despite promises of a deal, an agreement has yet to be reached.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the past three years, Buffalo Public School teachers have been without a new union contract.

In the last month, both sides have said they are closer than ever to reaching a deal.

On Tuesday, the two sides will return to the bargaining table for the first time in a month, according to sources from within the Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF).

Teachers in Buffalo Public Schools have been working without a contract for the past three years. And for some, it's taking a toll not just on their work, but on their families and pushing some teachers to other school districts in the region or out of the profession altogether.

BTF President Phil Rumore has spearheaded the effort to land a contract for his teachers. But despite promises of a deal, an agreement has yet to be reached.

2 On Your Side’s Andy Paden sat down with Rumore for an exclusive interview on where things stand. He was able to ask about why a contract has not been reached yet.

"The district wants to take away health care for, you know, retirees, because we're one of the few districts that have that. Well, we think that that's something that keeps teachers here. And you know, makes them stay here and attracts them," Rumore said.

The current proposal on the table from the district would provide teachers with a 21% raise over the next three and a half years and a 10% signing bonus. However, Rumore said, it would eliminate retiree health insurance for new members of the federation starting in 2026. A clause that the federation has said is a dealbreaker, even though the district says it would not affect any current teachers.