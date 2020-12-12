Pembroke students deck the halls with Bills-inspired artwork

'Gogh Bills': The Door Decorating Extravaganza is part of a 12 Days of Holiday Fun spirit event. The art will be on display through December 23.

CORFU, N.Y. — Showing off their Buffalo Bills pride, students and staff at Pembroke Intermediate School went all our during their Door Decorating Extravaganza event.

Arron Brown, a sixth-grade teacher at the school, posted a tweet Thursday with some of the creative Bills-inspired artwork during the event. As of Friday night, it had more than 1,600 likes.

Brown said the student council is holding a 12 Days of Holiday Fun spirit event that aimed to bring cheer across the school, which is home to the third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades.

The doors will be on display through December 23, when the school will go on break.

He said the "GOGH BILLS" artwork was created the school's art teacher, who is a huge Bills fan herself.