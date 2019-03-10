WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Niagara-Wheatfield High School principal Michael Mann, who had been been placed on administrative leave after one student admitted to raping a fellow student, resigned Wednesday night.

The victim's mother spoke during a school board meeting on Wednesday night, before the news of Mann's resignation.

Mann had been on administrative leave since June.

"There is no denying this situation was handled poorly from Day 1," the mother said. "There is no denying that we, as a district, cannot allow circumstances such as this to occur or continue ever again.

"We, as a district, have the obligation and responsibility to protect every single student, regardless of race, background, sex or economic class."

Later, she added: "I know that my daughter is not the first rape victim forced to go to school with her rapist, but she will be the last."

The former Niagara-Wheatfield student who admitted to raping a fellow student was placed on one year of interim probation with dozens of restrictions in late August.

2 On Your Side is choosing not to show or identify the defendant because he could still be given youth offender status after probation.

He's expected to receive his full sentence when he returns to court next August.

The victim's mother spoke after court that day, saying she doesn't believe the suspect should be granted youthful offender status because he knows what he did and has put her daughter's life on hold.

