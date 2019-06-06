SANBORN, N.Y. — The Niagara Wheatfield school superintendent says the principal of the high school has been placed on administrative leave.

The announcement was made on the district's website.

Michael C. Mann has come under fire from parents and students after a student who admitted to raping another student was still allowed to attend classes and school events.

There was a large show of support for the victim at the school board meeting on Wednesday. Many of them were demanding answers from the Board of Education.

Leslie Camp, who says she is the victim's mother, read a statement from her daughter about the trauma she experienced while going to school with her predator.

“I was stuck seeing my predator every day. I had to deal with people bullying me about it and sending me photos of him and people accusing me of lying about it.”

Camp said she told Niagara Wheatfield High School Principal Michael Mann about the conviction the day after it happened.

“I told him that he is now a convicted felon, a sex offender, rapist and asked Mr. Mann, what can we do to ensure that my daughter is comfortable these last few weeks of school now that he has been convicted,” she told the board.

The student was removed from school once the superintendent was notified of the guilty plea.

Jeff White will serve as acting principal.

Here is the full statement from the superintendent.

Niagara Wheatfield School Community,

Effective June 6, 2019 our High School Principal, Mr. Mann, has been placed on administrative leave pending the findings of an outside, independent investigation. It is very important that we allow all of the facts to be collected in this matter.

Mr. Jeff White is currently serving as Acting Principal.

Thank you,

Daniel Ljiljanich

Superintendent